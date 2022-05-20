wrestling / News
Edge Teases WWE Commentator As Rumored Fourth Member Of Judgment Day
May 20, 2022 | Posted by
Edge continues to play the teasing game on social media with regards to the rumored fourth member of his Judgment Day faction, which already features Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. All this week the WWE Hall of Famer has been posting images of those rumored with no caption, the first was Ciampa and then Paige, and now WWE Raw commentator Corey Graves. Check out the photo Edge posted on his social media below:
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) May 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Nick Khan Reportedly Taking Over Stephanie McMahon’s Duties During WWE Leave of Absence
- Conrad Thompson Addresses Ricky Steamboat’s Statement About Turning Down Starrcast Match
- Ahmed Johnson On Being Part of WWE Video Games, Says Financially It Was a ‘Waste Of Time’
- More Notes On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Leave of Absence, Reaction Backstage