wrestling / News

Edge Teases WWE Commentator As Rumored Fourth Member Of Judgment Day

May 20, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
Edge WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Edge continues to play the teasing game on social media with regards to the rumored fourth member of his Judgment Day faction, which already features Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. All this week the WWE Hall of Famer has been posting images of those rumored with no caption, the first was Ciampa and then Paige, and now WWE Raw commentator Corey Graves. Check out the photo Edge posted on his social media below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Corey Graves, Edge, Judgement Day, Ben Kerin

More Stories

loading