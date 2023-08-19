wrestling / News
WWE News: Edge Set For The Bump Next Week, Smackdown Lowdown and NXT Level Up Highlights
– During today’s episode of the Smackdown Lowdown, it was announced that Edge will appear on next week’s episode of the Bump.
– Speaking of the Smackdown Lowdown, WWE has released the following highlights:
– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT Level Up:
