WWE News: Edge Set For The Bump Next Week, Smackdown Lowdown and NXT Level Up Highlights

August 19, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Image Credit: WWE

– During today’s episode of the Smackdown Lowdown, it was announced that Edge will appear on next week’s episode of the Bump.

– Speaking of the Smackdown Lowdown, WWE has released the following highlights:

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT Level Up:

