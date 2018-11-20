Edge Thinks Drew McIntyre Should Headline WrestleMania 35

During an appearance on Inside The Ropes (via Wrestling Inc), Edge revealed that he thinks that Drew McIntyre should headline WrestleMania 35…

“It’s not just because we’re here [in Scotland]. I would say if we were in Boise, Idaho. I would say if we were in Jackson, Mississippi. I would say if we were in Kalamazoo, Michigan… Drew McIntyre. I’ve always really liked Drew. We’ve always gotten along. He’s always come to me for advice and I know he actually comes because he wants advice, not just because it’s the political thing to do. He implements that advice or tries to and if it doesn’t work for him, that’s fine. What Drew did is he went, ‘I’ll go and wrestle all across the world. I will build myself into looking like I can kill a country.’ Drew walks out and stands eye-to-eye with [Strowman] and I’m like, ‘Whoa! Okay, that kid is marketability to me.’ He backs it up with ability, a great mindset and a great attitude. So, yeah, Drew McIntyre’s that guy to me.”