wrestling / News
Edge to Address His WrestleMania Future on WWE Raw
– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Edge issued an Open Challenge for WrestleMania 38 earlier this week on Raw. WWE.com has announced another segment for next week’s Raw, where Edge will address his WrestleMania future. You can check out the details below:
Edge addresses his WrestleMania future
Edge is searching for his next WrestleMania moment.
The Rated-R Superstar returned to the Red Brand this past Monday to remind the WWE Universe about his epic history on The Grandest Stage of Them All and that the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history cannot be named as such without the WWE Hall of Famer on its match card.
The 11-time WWE Champion sat in the middle of the ring and threw down the gauntlet to the entire locker room, looking for someone to step up and prove themselves.
Will someone rise to the occasion and accept Edge’s challenge at The Showcase of the Immortals?
Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA to find out as Edge once again takes to the squared circle to see if any Superstar is man enough to step to The Rated-R Superstar.
Monday’s edition of Raw is being held at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on February 28. Here’s the updated lineup:
* United States Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Finn Balor
* Edge addresses his WrestleMania future
WWE also released the following preview video for Monday’s show:
More Trending Stories
- Note On Where AJ Styles’ New WWE Deal Ranks Among Top Stars, Note On if AEW Showed Interest
- The WRLD on GCW Reportedly Not A Success On PPV, Decent On FITE
- Note on Why Brock Lesnar Smashed Open His Pod at WWE Elimination Chamber
- Jim Ross On Fallout Of Black Scorpion Angle In WCW, How It Impacted Sting’s First World Title Run