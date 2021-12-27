wrestling / News

Edge To Appear On Tonight’s WWE RAW

December 27, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Edge WWE Smackdown

PWInsider reports that Edge will appear on tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Edge made a surprise appearance at last night’s live event in Madison Square Garden but was scheduled for tonight before that happened. He is also planned to appear on several episodes of the show coming out of the Day 1 PPV.

Edge will face The Miz at Day 1 this Saturday.

