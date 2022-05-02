Edge On the Toronto Maple Leafs’ NHL Playoff Chances, Won’t Watch Tonight’s Game During WWE Raw

Edge is a big supporter of the Toronto Maple Leafs and believes that they can beat the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the playoffs. The WWE star appeared on The FAN Morning Show and talked about his optimism regarding the NHL team, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On his belief that the Maple Leafs will beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in the playoffs: “I’m doubling down. I lived through the [Former Leafs owner] (Harold) Ballard years. You live through the Ballard years and you have a team that puts of 115 points and 54 wins, you’re going to feel good about it. We’re not putting on the paper bags. This is an amazing team. What I will say, Tampa is the last team that I was hoping we would get. If you’re looking at this thing, two-time defending Stnaley Cup Champions are going to be the favorites until they are eliminated because they have (Andrei) Vasilevskiy. All that being said, I do think the Leafs roster matches up.”

On if he’ll find a place backstage to watch tonight’s game during Raw: “I refuse the sideways stand … I’m going to drive to Greensboro, not look at any kind of social media. I’m going to drive home, sit down, get my Canadian SportsNet feed and I’m going to watch the replay on my iPad in the basement so as to not wake anyone up at 2 in the morning.”