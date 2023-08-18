Edge’s Trainer and Friend Believes He Will Retire on Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, Edge has said that while’s not sure about the future, tonight’s WWE Smackdown is the last match on his current WWE contract. He will face Sheamus on the show. Edge’s trainer and friend, Ron Hutchison, reportedly told The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that he believes Edge will indeed retire after tonight’s match.

When Edge previously signed with WWE in 2020, it was for a $3 million per year deal. That would have expired earlier this year, but time was likely added after he was out with a torn triceps.