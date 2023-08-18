wrestling / News
Edge’s Trainer and Friend Believes He Will Retire on Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
August 18, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, Edge has said that while’s not sure about the future, tonight’s WWE Smackdown is the last match on his current WWE contract. He will face Sheamus on the show. Edge’s trainer and friend, Ron Hutchison, reportedly told The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that he believes Edge will indeed retire after tonight’s match.
When Edge previously signed with WWE in 2020, it was for a $3 million per year deal. That would have expired earlier this year, but time was likely added after he was out with a torn triceps.
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On Mark Henry Saying There’s Not A War Between AEW and WWE
- Eric Bischoff Details What It’s Like Wrestling Shane McMahon, Their Working Relationship
- Former Writer Dismisses Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against WWE, Vince McMahon & More
- Jim Ross Thinks WWE Made A Mistake On How They Handled Don Callis