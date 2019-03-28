wrestling / News

WWE News: Edge Trains With Natalya & Beth Phoenix, WWE Looks at Where Nicholas Is Now

March 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Edge

– Edge posted to Instagram noting that he was training with Natalya & Beth Phoenix in preparation for the latter two’s match at WrestleMania:

– WWE posted a new video looking at where former Raw Tag Team Champion Nicholas is now:

