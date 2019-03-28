WWE News: Edge Trains With Natalya & Beth Phoenix, WWE Looks at Where Nicholas Is Now

View this post on Instagram

Here’s Lyric giving me some in ring tips because apparently I was rusty. And in the second pic we’re laughing at @dashwilderwwe big bum. We all had a great day training with Dr Tom Prichard at his school in Knoxville, Jacobs/Prichard Wrestling Academy, getting @thebethphoenix & @natbynature ready for Wrestlemania. Tom has helped ALL of us along the way and if you want to learn wrestling, his brain is the one to pick. Oh and The Revival showed up. They turned on you @itsmebayley & @sashabankswwe mwahahahahahhah #JPWA #TheRevival #DOD #OldManEdge #LyricalGangsta #DoctorofDesire