WWE News: Edge & Triple H Praise Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher, Asuka Appears During Main Event
– Edge and Triple H were big fans of the Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher match at NXT Great American Bash and posted to Twitter to express such. You can see the posts below from the two about the match, which saw Thatcher defeat Lorcan:
I’d definitely enjoy watching some more @ONEYLORCAN vs Timothy Thatcher. Solid stuff gentlemen #NXTGAB
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 2, 2020
I love the type of physical match you get with Thatcher and @ONEYLORCAN… it sure it won’t be the last time we see them beat the hell out of each other in a #WWENXT ring. #NXTGAB https://t.co/AfZH0bsTqk
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 2, 2020
– Asuka made an appearance at the show, coming out during the main event to help Io Shirai even the odds in her match with Sasha Banks which saw Bayley get involved:
SHIRAI 𝑩𝑬𝑨𝑻𝑺 BANKS!!!
The #WWENXT #WomensChampion @shirai_io stands tall as she defeats the @WWE Women's #TagTeamChampion @SashaBanksWWE in the main event of #NXTGAB! @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/RPjxbW8sUl
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2020
