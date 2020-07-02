wrestling / News

WWE News: Edge & Triple H Praise Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher, Asuka Appears During Main Event

July 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher

– Edge and Triple H were big fans of the Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher match at NXT Great American Bash and posted to Twitter to express such. You can see the posts below from the two about the match, which saw Thatcher defeat Lorcan:

– Asuka made an appearance at the show, coming out during the main event to help Io Shirai even the odds in her match with Sasha Banks which saw Bayley get involved:

