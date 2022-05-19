Edge Tweets Photo of Paige, Possibly Teasing Her Joining Judgment Day

– As previously reported, Edge shared a pic on social media with Tommaso Ciampa, perhaps teasing that he’d be the next person to join Judgment Day. Now, Edge has tweeted out another photo on his Twitter, possibly suggesting that former WWE Superstar Paige might be joining the group.

The group currently consists of Edge, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest. It was also rumored that Edge wanted former NXT talent Harland to join the group before he was released.

Previously, Paige was forced to retire from the ring due to a serious neck injury. She responded to a tweet this week stating, “Imagine a return though.” The former WWE Divas Champion returning to the ring has been rumored before, but there’s never been anything official. It’s also unknown if she would be able to get medically cleared to return again.