Edge vs. Finn Balor Hell in a Cell Match Official For WrestleMania 39

It’s official: Edge and Finn Balor will do battle inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39. On Monday night’s episode of Raw, Edge came out to the ring and called out Balor, who came out with his Judgment Day stablemates. Edge said that he wanted to finish this tonight, but he knew that it would result in the Judgement Day getting involved.

Instead, Edge said that he accepted Balor’s challenge for WrestleMania and it would be Hell in a Cell. Balor agreed to the stipulation, noting that Hell has spit his “demons” back at him.

We’ll have an updated WrestleMania card after tonight’s Raw.