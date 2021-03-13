wrestling / News
Edge vs. Jey Uso & More Set For Next Week’s SmackDown
WWE has announced a couple of matches for next week’s episode of Smackdown, the final show before Fastlane. Tonight’s episode saw Edge challenge Jey Uso to a match next week, with the winner becoming the special enforcer for the Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan WWE Universal Championship Match at the PPV.
In addition, it was announced that Sasha Banks will defend the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Nia Jax next week. That match came after Reginald suggested that Jax challenge Banks so that she can become a double champion.
Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.
IT'S OFFICIAL!! For the first time in 11 years, @EdgeRatedR will compete in a one-on-one match on #SmackDown against Jey @WWEUsos! The winner of the match will be the Special Guest Enforcer for the #UniversalTitle Match at #WWEFastlane! pic.twitter.com/ZHr0Y7eKpB
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2021
It's official!@SashaBanksWWE will defend her title against @NiaJaxWWE NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/HCkzb0SaYT
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2021
