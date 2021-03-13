Edge vs. Jey Uso & More Set For Next Week’s SmackDown

WWE has announced a couple of matches for next week’s episode of Smackdown, the final show before Fastlane. Tonight’s episode saw Edge challenge Jey Uso to a match next week, with the winner becoming the special enforcer for the Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan WWE Universal Championship Match at the PPV.

In addition, it was announced that Sasha Banks will defend the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Nia Jax next week. That match came after Reginald suggested that Jax challenge Banks so that she can become a double champion.

Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.