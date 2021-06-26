Edge vs. Roman Reigns for Universal Title Official for WWE Money in the Bank 2021

– As noted, Edge made his return last night on SmackDown, and he interrupted the State of the Universal Championship Address by Roman Reigns, attacking the Universal champ. During today’s edition of Talking Smack, it was revealed that Edge demanded a match for the Universal title against Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank 2021. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville have now made it official. Edge will challenge Reigns for the title at the event.

WWE Money in the Bank 2021 will be held at the Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas on Sunday, July 18. Here’s the updated lineup for the card:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge

* WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Kofi Kingston

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

* Men’s Money In the Bank Match: Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Big E. vs. 4 More TBD

* Women’s Money In the Bank Match: Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Liv Morgan vs. Carmella vs. 2 More TBD