wrestling / News

Edge vs. Roman Reigns for Universal Title Official for WWE Money in the Bank 2021

June 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Edge Roman Reigns WWE Money in the Bank

As noted, Edge made his return last night on SmackDown, and he interrupted the State of the Universal Championship Address by Roman Reigns, attacking the Universal champ. During today’s edition of Talking Smack, it was revealed that Edge demanded a match for the Universal title against Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank 2021. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville have now made it official. Edge will challenge Reigns for the title at the event.

WWE Money in the Bank 2021 will be held at the Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas on Sunday, July 18. Here’s the updated lineup for the card:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge
WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Kofi Kingston
Raw Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
Men’s Money In the Bank Match: Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Big E. vs. 4 More TBD
Women’s Money In the Bank Match: Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Liv Morgan vs. Carmella vs. 2 More TBD

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Edge, Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading