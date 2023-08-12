wrestling / News
Edge vs. Sheamus, Rey Mysterio on Grayson Waller Effect Added to Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned on SmackDown last night, issuing a challenge to Sheamus, who accepted it. The match is now official for next week’s edition of SmackDown in Toronto. This will be the first time the former WWE Champions have ever faced each other.
Additionally, newly crowned WWE US Champion Rey Mysterio will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect. Next week’s WWE SmackDown will be held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event will be broadcast live on FOX on Friday, August 18. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Edge 25th Anniversary Celebration
* Edge vs. Sheamus
* Rey Mysterio on The Grayson Waller Effect
