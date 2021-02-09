Edge Is Waiting to Decide His WrestleMania Opponent Until After Elimination Chamber

Edge has a big decision to make in who he’ll challenge at WrestleMania, but he’s waiting to decide until after this month’s PPV. On tonight’s show, the WWE Hall of Famer cut a promo in which he said that since Drew McIntyre is defending the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, he’s going to wait until after that show to make his decision.

The Miz then came out and said that should Edge win a title at WrestleMania, he’ll be cashing in on the Rated-R Superstar. Edge then said that Miz had revealed his hand and should worry more about Bad Bunny. You can see a GIF and video from the segment below: