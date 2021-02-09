wrestling / News
Edge Is Waiting to Decide His WrestleMania Opponent Until After Elimination Chamber
Edge has a big decision to make in who he’ll challenge at WrestleMania, but he’s waiting to decide until after this month’s PPV. On tonight’s show, the WWE Hall of Famer cut a promo in which he said that since Drew McIntyre is defending the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, he’s going to wait until after that show to make his decision.
The Miz then came out and said that should Edge win a title at WrestleMania, he’ll be cashing in on the Rated-R Superstar. Edge then said that Miz had revealed his hand and should worry more about Bad Bunny. You can see a GIF and video from the segment below:
"I'm going to wait for the dust to settle at #WWEChamber, and then I'll make my…" #WWERaw @EdgeRatedR @mikethemiz @TheRealMorrison @AngelGarzaWwe pic.twitter.com/KC44mihCdH
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021
"I think at a different level than you. You're content with being awesome? I'm not. Did that 20 years ago … I NEED to be champion!" – @EdgeRatedR to @mikethemiz #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/aqqyFRmjeJ
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021
