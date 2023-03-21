Edge Wants Finn Balor To Bring The Demon For WrestleMania 39

Edge has called Finn Balor to bring The Demon for their Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39. On tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, Edge appeared in a segment to hype his match with Belor at the PPV. During the segment, Edge talked about his own past with Hell in a Cell matches and said he didn’t fear anyone and should instead be seen the devil that is feared. He then told Balor to leave “Finn” home and to bring the Demon for their match:

"Leave Finn at home. Bring your Demon to meet the Devil."@EdgeRatedR wants The Demon at #WrestleMania!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/J4CNu4BKaH — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 21, 2023