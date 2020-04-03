Edge Wants This Wrestlemania To Be His Best Ever

In an interview with GQ, Edge said that he wants this year’s Wrestlemania to go down as his best ‘Mania ever. Here are highlights:

On if there was any pressure for him to return looking a certain way: “A lot of pressure, but pressure that I put on myself, for sure. And I’m excited to talk about this because it all started with changing my diet. You can’t out-train a bad diet. For years, I didn’t adhere to a strict diet. I ate okay, but I didn’t eat great. And I trained but, eh… I was retired from wrestling!”

On the importance of nutrition during social distancing: “It absolutely becomes more important. When you have to tailor your workouts with what we’re dealing with, if your diet isn’t there, you’re going to start to see some negative changes happen fairly quickly. Having a gym at home, even with everything going on, I’ve been able to maintain my workouts. I’m very lucky in that regard. WrestleMania is in Orlando, and I drove down here in my pickup truck. I brought my push-up bars, some dumbbells, a kettlebell—the things I knew I would need in order to get my heart rate up while away from home. Burpees are my friend right now, and a lot of planking.”

On this year’s Wrestlemania: “Honestly, I want this to be my best WrestleMania match ever. That’s what I’m going for. I want to blow people’s minds, man. I really do. I want to come back at 46 years old and be in the shape that I always wanted to be in. Right now, I have it all dialed in. My diet is now taken off my plate, so I can fully concentrate on telling the story I want to tell. I want to bring elements that I learned on Vikings, that I learned on The Flash, that I learned on Haven, and bring them into a wrestling match. By the time this is all done, however long it lasts, my goal is that people will say, “He was better now than he was then.”