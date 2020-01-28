Edge Was Reportedly in Talks With AEW Before WWE Signing

– New reports say that Edge was in discussions with both AEW and WWE before ultimately signing with the latter. Pro Wrestling Sheet has confirmed news originally reported by WZ that before he signed his new deal with WWE, the WWE Hall of Famer had talks with both companies back in August. This was after he said following his surprise appearance at SummerSlam that he felt he had another match in him.

AEW reportedly offered Edge a contract that would have included behind-the-scenes work as an agent or producer as well as a handful of matches. It is said to have been a “serious offer.” The multi-year deal he signed with WWE will see him do a few matches a year and several appearances on television.

As reported earlier today, Edge is expected to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36.