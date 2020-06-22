Edge Will Give Update on His WWE Future Tonight on RAW

In a post on Twitter, Edge revealed that he will give an update on his WWE future on tonight’s episode of RAW. Edge made his return to the company at the 2020 Royal Rumble, then fought Randy Orton at Wrestlemania and Backlash. At the latter, he suffered a torn tricep. It’s unknown how long Edge will be out, but the injury usually requires eight months recovery after surgery.

He wrote: “June 22, 1998 I made my @WWE televised debut. Tonight, on #RAW exactly 22 years later, I update everyone on my future.”