Edge Wins 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble (Pics, Video)
Edge is going to WrestleMania as the 2021 winner of the men’s Royal Rumble. Edge lasted from #1 until the end of the match, last elminating Randy Orton to win this year’s match. You can see pics and video from the match below.
The seeming final four were Edge, Christian, Seth Rollins, and Braun Strowman. Rollins eliminated Braun and Christian, then got taken out by Edge. Orton, who had been seemingly injured earlier in the match, came into the ring and hit an RKO. He went to throw Edge out but Edge countered and eliminated Orton to win.
Welcome back, @EdgeRatedR! 🤘🤘#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/1EI9YfKSUS
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
No. @EdgeRatedR hasn't forgiven you, @RandyOrton. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/VoHpUaoY6c
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2021
Don't mind if you do, @AliWWE. #RoyalRumble @SamiZayn @EdgeRatedR @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/jnjkN2U9se
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
Shhhhh. 🤫
Listen closely or you might miss a #WhisperInTheWind. #RoyalRumble @JEFFHARDYBRAND @AliWWE @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/SS8L5gaBxT
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
Yes, The #RoyalRumble Match is still going on. No, @EdgeRatedR & @RandyOrton have not resolved their rivalry. pic.twitter.com/AVFjo4STtv
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
Things are not looking good for @RandyOrton. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/xjHKeis5y7
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2021
COOL. 😏🍎#RoyalRumble @ShinsukeN @litocolon279 pic.twitter.com/xqZ0b9958W
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
All the way up! #RoyalRumble @WWEBigE @AustinCreedWins @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/PNA4NXKQTV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
You eliminate @AustinCreedWins, you pay the consequences.
👋 @AliWWE #RoyalRumble @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/qM1YFbI9d2
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2021
.@IAmEliasWWE eliminating @litocolon279 from the #RoyalRumble Match. That is NOT cool! 😡 pic.twitter.com/AoV0wSJO0p
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
"Weeee!!!" 🤣@WWEBigE & @AustinCreedWins are getting to WORK in the #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/U755XU9WqD
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
You're always welcome at #WWENXT, @EdgeRatedR. #RoyalRumble @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/NlEytUMb1I
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 1, 2021
Bad Bunny fitting right in in @WWE! 🤩 @sanbenito @ArcherOfInfamy @mikethemiz @TheRealMorrison #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/teYIbP8pWo
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
Show them how we do it, @ArcherOfInfamy! 🏹 #RoyalRumble #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/A35yUMT7Ns
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 1, 2021
KING. @KingRicochet #RoyalRumble @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/L4XiNm5Ymt
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
Bad Bunny takes flight!
Off the distraction by @sanbenito, @mikethemiz & @TheRealMorrison have been ELIMINATED! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/E75KqbNBK0
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
.@HEELZiggler just adding to @KaneWWE's #RoyalRumble Match eliminations record. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IY2OfrlsvY
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
.@ArcherOfInfamy has ELIMINATED @KaneWWE from the #RoyalRumble Match. #WeAreNXT #RoyalRumble 🏹 pic.twitter.com/NTEea7n40H
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 1, 2021
Oooooo YEAAAA 🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛@ArcherOfInfamy, have you met @otiswwe? #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/DTUDiSIUfq
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
YES. #RoyalRumble @WWEBigE @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/jZln0mxLUo
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
STAND BACK! There's a Hurricane coming through!!!!
…the curtain, because he just got eliminated. It was good while it lasted, @ShaneHelmsCom! 💚 #RoyalRumble @WWEBigE @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/SlSuWFJuge
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
This #RoyalRumble Match is already reeking of awesomeness. ❤️ @EdgeRatedR @Christian4Peeps pic.twitter.com/Fq3zCFBdXz
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭
Reunited and it feels so good. #RoyalRumble @Christian4Peeps @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/42ijbJdee8
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
.@AJStylesOrg battling @EdgeRatedR in the 2021 #RoyalRumble Match. This is real, and it's happening right now on @WWENetwork. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gpSeMmwHIw
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2021
Wanna take a swing? #RoyalRumble @WWECesaro @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/NCx5oR632U
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
Unfortunately there are no friends in the #RoyalRumble Match, @WWERollins. @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/oPPwhyQZ48
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
Good catch, @TheGiantOmos! #RoyalRumble @BraunStrowman @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/OeLfm7wUGH
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
.@WWERollins hasn't missed a STOMP. 🙏 #RoyalRumble @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/vCtWEvqXPN
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
= Our FINAL 4 #RoyalRumble Match competitors pic.twitter.com/Z2UnkngLLP
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2021
That's the thing with @RandyOrton. You never know when he'll be back with an RKO OUTTA NOWHERE! #RoyalRumble @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/ix4tC9RF6s
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
11 years to the day, @EdgeRatedR WINS his second #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/1n1O2b6E4M
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
