Edge Wins 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble (Pics, Video)

Edge is going to WrestleMania as the 2021 winner of the men’s Royal Rumble. Edge lasted from #1 until the end of the match, last elminating Randy Orton to win this year’s match. You can see pics and video from the match below.

The seeming final four were Edge, Christian, Seth Rollins, and Braun Strowman. Rollins eliminated Braun and Christian, then got taken out by Edge. Orton, who had been seemingly injured earlier in the match, came into the ring and hit an RKO. He went to throw Edge out but Edge countered and eliminated Orton to win.