Edge Shows Off War Wounds After WWE Crown Jewel, Congratulates Jessika Carr
Edge ended up with some war wounds in his Hell in the Cell match against Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel, and he showed them off on social media. The Rated-R Superstar posted a photo of his welt and cut-covered back from the show, which you can see below.
Edge also posted to congratulate Jessika Carr for making history by being first female WWE referee to work a match in Saudi Arabia, writing:
“I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge something that may have gone unnoticed to some. Last night @wweladyrefjess refereed our match. Many firsts in doing that. The first woman to referee in Saudi Arabia. MASSIVE. Actually trying to move the needle in a positive direction. The first woman to referee Hell in a Cell. MASSIVE. She was in there for every part of this insane trilogy that I’m so proud of. Summerslam. Madison Square Garden. Crown Jewel. She’s knocking down barriers and I couldn’t be more proud of her. And she got these gigs not because she’s a woman. It’s because she kicks so much ass at her job. Many more milestones to come. When my daughters watch these matches someday I can’t wait to explain how important you were to all of this. Kudos Jess. Keep making us smile.”
