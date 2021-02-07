Various News: Edge Reflects On Week That Was, WrestleCon Holding Event This Year Afterall

– Edge took to Instagram today to reflect on his week, from driving 1500 miles to 80 minutes in the ring in two days.

“Finally home! What a week. 1500 miles driven. Royal Rumble. Raw. NXT. Smackdown. 80 minutes in the ring in 2 days. Feel like I went 12 rounds against a tag team of a grizzly bear and a silverback, but somehow still I feel better than I thought I would. WrestleMania main event, here I come.”

– PWInsider reports that WrestleCon has changed their original plan to skip WrestleMania weekend this year and will now be holding an event this April. More details should be released soon.