Edge Says WrestleMania Match Will Define The Next Chapter Of His Career
Edge is putting a high bar on his match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania, saying it will define the next stage of his career. The Rated-R Superstar, who is set to face Orton this weekend at WrestleMania, posted to Twitter to commemorate the 19th anniversary of his TLC match with Christian against The Dudley Boyz and the Hardys at WrestleMania 17. This was the match that saw Edge hit a now-iconic spear from most of the way up the ladder onto a dangling Jeff Hardy, sending them both crashing to the match.
Edge wrote:
Here’s an alternate view of “that spear” with @JEFFHARDYBRAND which happened 19 years ago today at WrestleMania 17. It came define the first chapter of my career. At WrestleMania 36 I define the second chapter vs @RandyOrton #LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/hOLbzKWagq
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) April 2, 2020
