Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Edge Looks Back at His Debut, Total Bellas Clip Features Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella on Romance, and Molly Holly Appears on UpUpDownDown

June 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Edge

– WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (aka Edge) shared a tweet and photo looking back at his WWE debut, which was 20 years ago on June 22. You can check out the tweet Edge posted below.

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video featuring former WWE Superstar Molly Holly. You can check out the new video in the player below.

– The Bella Twins released a new Bella Twins channel on YouTube where Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan talk about romancing each other for their next date. You can check out that new clip below.

article topics :

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Molly Holly, UpUpDownDown, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading