WWE News: Edge Looks Back at His Debut, Total Bellas Clip Features Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella on Romance, and Molly Holly Appears on UpUpDownDown

– WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (aka Edge) shared a tweet and photo looking back at his WWE debut, which was 20 years ago on June 22. You can check out the tweet Edge posted below.

Thanks to some fine folks on Twitter for reminding that 20 years ago today this young, hungry, hairy, guyliner wearing kid debuted on @WWE television. pic.twitter.com/PK1KvqmFAr — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 23, 2018

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video featuring former WWE Superstar Molly Holly. You can check out the new video in the player below.

– The Bella Twins released a new Bella Twins channel on YouTube where Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan talk about romancing each other for their next date. You can check out that new clip below.