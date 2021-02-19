Edge On Being Cleared To Return To The Ring In WWE, Wanting To Work With Roman Reigns

In a recent interview on The Steve Dangle Podcast, Edge discussed being cleared to return to WWE, wanting to work with Roman Reigns and much more. You can read his comments below.

Edge on being cleared to return to the ring in WWE: “It didn’t all start to come together until August of 2019. It was right before I came up to Toronto for a trip to SummerSlam. I had been to see the doctor, and he said the hardware in there looks good, your neck looks good. I’m like, wait, qualify ‘good’ because I had a triple fusion, and he goes, good for you. So, what does that mean? Does that mean I could possibly wrestle again? I’m doing my own stunt scenes, doing all this stuff. He goes, ‘I don’t know enough about your industry to be able to give you that educated answer.’ Then I started going to see other doctors who I knew had a history with WWE and could give me those answers. I took a little road trip, went to see a Slipknot show, and from there, went to Birmingham, Alabama. I met with the doctor, and he goes, ‘Yeah, I’ll clear you.’ This is one of the heads of the WWE medical team. I drove home six hours, went and got a box of donuts to celebrate. I piledrived those donuts into my face and called Beth [Phoenix] and said, ‘Honey, I’m cleared.’ It wasn’t until then that it really all started to come together.”

On the motivation to return from injuries: “I think for me, it was having it taken away, and taken away for so long. I was almost gone a decade. When you find out you have this thing back that you do better than anything in your life, that’s huge. Not only is it the joy of doing this thing I absolutely love, but it’s there’s the challenge of it. That, to me, is what I really bite into. Nobody has come back from this, nobody has ever wrestled with this hardware in their body. That’s a massive challenge. You’re telling me I can’t do something, and now, you’re telling me I can. I wanna see how well I can do it and at what level and what speed. That’s a part of it. And too, there’s a whole new generation of talent. I got to wrestle Rick Martel, Bad News Brown, Terry Funk, Jerry Lawler, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair. I got that generation, and then I got the next generation of Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, John Cena, Randy Orton, and all the names from that era. Now, I get to do it with a whole new crop, and that’s kind of crazy to bridge those three decades.”

On what WWE stars impressed him while he was retired: “Roman Reigns. For years, he was getting all kinds of flak and I never understood. I knew how talented that guy is, and I could see the guy that was in there that wasn’t allowed to come out character-wise. So, he was a guy I always saw and was like, ‘Man, what I could do with that guy.’ But there are loads of them. I like Cesaro, Seth Rollins, or AJ Styles.”

