wrestling / News
Edge’s New WWE Contract Reportedly Worth $3 Million a Year
January 29, 2020 | Posted by
– According to a new report, Edge’s new multi-year deal with WWE is worth some serious money. TalkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy reports that the Rated-R Superstar’s three year deal is for $3 million per year, contingent on Edge competing in the ring three times in a year.
The site notes that Edge has committed to five matches, which includes his appearance in the Royal Rumble last weekend, and 25 appearances per year. It seems likely that one of the remaining committed dates is for WrestleMania, as he looks locked into a feud with Randy Orton after Orton attacked him on Raw.
It was reported on Sunday that Edge’s contract was for three years and for “significant money.”
More Trending Stories
- Backstage News on Creative Changes With ROH and Marty Scurll, Booking Offers Allegedly Made to AEW’s Cody Rhodes
- More Backstage Details on Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar Altercation, What Lesnar Allegedly Told Riddle
- Matt Riddle Rumored to Have Backstage Heat in WWE, Punished With Quick Rumble Elimination
- Backstage Details on Aleister Black Being Considered for Royal Rumble Win and Brock Lesnar Match at WrestleMania