Edge’s New WWE Contract Reportedly Worth $3 Million a Year

– According to a new report, Edge’s new multi-year deal with WWE is worth some serious money. TalkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy reports that the Rated-R Superstar’s three year deal is for $3 million per year, contingent on Edge competing in the ring three times in a year.

The site notes that Edge has committed to five matches, which includes his appearance in the Royal Rumble last weekend, and 25 appearances per year. It seems likely that one of the remaining committed dates is for WrestleMania, as he looks locked into a feud with Randy Orton after Orton attacked him on Raw.

It was reported on Sunday that Edge’s contract was for three years and for “significant money.”