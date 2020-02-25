wrestling / News
Edge’s Raw Return Advertised by Venue
February 24, 2020 | Posted by
We now know when Edge will be returning to Raw thanks to the venue in which said return will take place. The Capital One Arena in Washington, DC is currently advertising Edge as returning live at the March 9th episode of the show “to give a medical update on his condition.”
Edge has been out of action since he was attacked by Randy Orton on the January 28th episode of Raw. WWE has yet to officially announce Edge’s return date. He is expected to face Orton in a match at WrestleMania, though that also has yet to be made official.
