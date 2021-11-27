Edge’s Return Set For Monday’s WWE Raw

Edge is making his way back to WWE TV on next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown that the Rated-R Superstar will appear on Monday’s show, returning to TV for the first time since defeating Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel in October.

Also set for next week are Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins and Big E. vs. Kevin Owens in a non-title match.