Edmonton Committee Recommends Lifting Ban on Pro Wrestling

– The Community and Public Services Committee has recommended removing pro wrestling from the ban of combat sports within the city. CTV Edmonton reports that the committee’s officials recommended that the current bylaw be amended so that professional wrestling is not classified as a combat sports in the way that causes it to be strictly regulated the way that MMA and the like are.

Edmonton instituted a moratorium on combat sports following the 2017 death of Tim Hague after an MMA fight. Councillor Scott McKeen told the site that it didn’t make sense to hold pro wrestling to the strict standards of other combat sports, noting, “…what we do know is that in combative sports there’s a greater likelihood of serious head injuries, so I think you have to just separate them a little bit. Make it clear that one needs much more rigour around it.”

McKeen said that the city council still has to make the final decision, but that he would be surprised if the recommendation doesn’t lead to the amendment passing. The regulations have discouraged some promotions from holding events in the city, including WWE who postponed an event that was scheduled for this past February.