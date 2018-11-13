Edmonton Officials May Remove Pro Wrestling From Combat Sports Category

– Officials in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada are reportedly considering the removal of professional wrestling from the classification of combat sports. The Edmonton Journal reports that pro wrestling shows, which are currently under the purview of the Edmonton Combative Sports Commission, may end up getting out from under sanction authority by the comission due to its classification as sports entertainment under a current bylaw.

The move would mean that the shows would not require permission from the commission. A report will be reviewed by the city council’s community and public services committee tomorrow. That report argues that Calgary and Vancouver no longer regulate events and notes that three different local wrestling promoters and a WWE reps have expressed interest in the industry being removed from combat sports classification. WWE has previously postponed an Edmonton event in February because of new regulations.