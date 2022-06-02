Edris Enofé and Malik Blade vs. Dante Chen and Javier Bernal Headlines This Week’s NXT Level up

– WWE.com has confirmed a three-match lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. Tomorrow’s show will be headlined by Edris Enofé and Malik BLade teaming up against Dante Chen and Javier Bernal. Here’s the full lineup and preview:

* Edris Enofé and Malik Blade vs. Dante Chen and Javier Bernal

* Fallon Henley vs. Brooklyn Barlow

* Tatum Paxley vs. Sloane Jacobs

Enofé and Blade set for exciting collision with Chen and Bernal on NXT Level Up

On a thrilling edition of NXT Level Up, Edris Enofé and Malik Blade will meet Dante Chen and Javier Bernal in a high-flying tag team match, Fallon Henley and Brooklyn Barlow will mix it up in a spirited clash, and Tatum Paxley and Sloane Jacobs will each look to rebound from tough defeats in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

Blinking isn’t advised during the main event, as all four Superstars use an intriguing mix of athleticism and acrobatics. One of the breakout tandems of the NXT 2.0 era, Enofé and Blade have claimed victory in each of their last two tag bouts on NXT Level Up, having most recently posted a hard-earned win against Damaris Griffin and Quincy Elliott.

Chen and Bernal have each impressed in singles competition, though this is their first time teaming up. And they’ll have to gel quickly if they are to take down Enofé and Blade, who seem to be gaining more confidence by the week.

Plus, in a clash of two self-proclaimed country girls, Henley and Barlow are each seeking a monumental win. Henley has been turning heads on NXT 2.0 ever since forming an alliance with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, though she’ll be looking to bounce back after coming up short in a heated affair against Tiffany Stratton in the semifinals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

Now competing in her second WWE match, Barlow has already shown that she fears no one, as her first career bout also occurred on NXT Level Up against the deadly Ivy Nile.

NXT Level Up’s final match will feature a pair of competitors in search of redemption, as Paxley was defeated by Lash Legend in the first round of the NXT Women’s Tournament, while Jacobs suffered the same fate against Henley.

Don’t miss an exciting episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!