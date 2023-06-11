wrestling / News
Edris Enofe vs. Malik Blade Announced for This Week’s WWE NXT
– WWE has confirmed another new matchup for this week’s edition of NXT TV. Malik Blade will face Edris Enofe in a singles match. A new episode of WWE NXT airs live on Tuesday, June 13 at 8:00 pm EST. The show will air live on USA Network. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Noam Dar (c) vs. Nathan Frazer
* Thea Hail vs. Cora Jade
* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley
* Tyler Bate, Wes Lee & Mustafa Ali vs. The Schism
* Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov
* Malik Blade vs. Edris Enofe
As noted, while the matchup is not yet confirmed, Dabba-Kato has challenged Axiom and Scrypts to face him in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match.
TUESDAY on #WWENXT
👊 @BaronCorbinWWE goes one-on-one with @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR
👀 A Six-Man Tag Team Match
🏆 @NoamDar defends the NXT Heritage Cup against @WWEFrazer
🤔 @Edris_Enofe battles @MalikBladeWWE
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/4Z9PqLFflv
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 11, 2023
