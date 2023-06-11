Edris Enofe vs. Malik Blade Announced for This Week’s WWE NXT

– WWE has confirmed another new matchup for this week’s edition of NXT TV. Malik Blade will face Edris Enofe in a singles match. A new episode of WWE NXT airs live on Tuesday, June 13 at 8:00 pm EST. The show will air live on USA Network. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Noam Dar (c) vs. Nathan Frazer

* Thea Hail vs. Cora Jade

* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

* Tyler Bate, Wes Lee & Mustafa Ali vs. The Schism

* Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov

* Malik Blade vs. Edris Enofe

As noted, while the matchup is not yet confirmed, Dabba-Kato has challenged Axiom and Scrypts to face him in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match.