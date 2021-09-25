wrestling / News
Effy Defeats Matt Cardona, Wins Internet Title at GCW Getlostalot
Effy has put an end to Matt Cardona’s decade-long reign as Internet Champion, defeating him for the title at GCW Getlostalot. Fightful reports that Effy defeated Cardona at tonight’s show, which earned Effy the long-running championship and prevented Cardona from being added to the GCW World Title match between Nick Gage and Jon Moxley at GCW Fight Club next month.
The win brings Cardona’s title reign to an end after 3,802 days (or 10 years, four months, and 27 days), having instituted the title on the April 28th, 2011 episode of Z! True Long Island Story. You can see some pics and a clip from the very short match below:
MATT CARDONA: DEATH MATCH KING #GCWLost pic.twitter.com/jBOfcM0MDT
— David Bixenspan (@davidbix) September 25, 2021
Daddy EFFY is the new Internet Champion #GCWLost pic.twitter.com/0ljDHEaFKx
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) September 25, 2021
I'm pretty sure @TheMattCardona specifically asked for coverage of all this, right?
📸by Nick Karp pic.twitter.com/rZ5dJNxokH
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 25, 2021
