wrestling / News
EFFY Files Trademark Applications for Ring Name and ‘EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch’
February 3, 2022 | Posted by
– Fightful reports that pro wrestler EFFY recently filed trademarks on his ring name and the event, EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch, with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). EFFY filed the trademark applications on Sunday, January 30 using his real name, William Taylor Gibson.
The trademark filings had the following description:
Mark For: EFFY’S BIG GAY BRUNCH trademark registration is intended to cover the category of electronic transmission and streaming of digital media content for others via global and local computer networks.
Mark For: EFFY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.
