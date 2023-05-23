Effy Wants To Become a Household Name For Wrestling, Talks Goals Once In-Ring Career Is Done

Effy has some big goals for his wrestling career, and has also thought about what he would like to do once his in-ring career is over. The independent star spoke with Nick Hausman for the Haus of Wrestling podcast and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On trying to make himself into a household name: “You know, when it comes to Effy as a concept, I’ve always kinda treated it as an experiment and it’s a selfish experiment to see if in today’s distribution, including the internet, if I can become sort of a household name. I don’t think I’ve achieved that 100% yet, but to be invited globally to wrestle, to be recognized all the time. The last three shows I did, I was recognized in the airport or where I was at for the show. The other night, I was at the movie theater. I had just finished court, I changed out of my suit and threw on a Effy shirt, and the guy at the movie theater goes ‘Wearing your own merch, huh?’ That’s happening more and more.”

On what he hopes to do once he’s done in the ring: “There’s a certain point that I’m gonna hit that I’ll feel like I’ve done [what I can] with Effy, I don’t know if that point comes in 40 years or comes in 5 years, but I do think that there isn’t anyone in this business thinking the way I think and I think that if you look at a lot of the backstage people that are pitching, that are writing stories, and that are helping with creative, they could use some fucking help. I would like to look at an option where I could be someone who could help other people get over. I can get over, I know how to get Effy over, but everyone’s a little different. I’d love to myself, once I’m hanging up the boots, in a capacity to help younger talent get over, to help increase ratings wherever that be, but to also be listened to, not as an accessory, but as someone who… I want them to look me in the eyes and go ‘You are very successful at what you do and you have an understanding, how can you help these people?’ I think that’s where I’d be most beneficial. I don’t think I want to censor myself down for TV, I don’t want to present a PG version of myself. I would like to see it in a capacity where I’m not just an accessory, but I’m looked at as someone who can increase the economic viability of a company as a whole.”