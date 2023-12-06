EFFY On His Issues With NWA, Says They Should ‘Try & Focus On Having Good Matches’

EFFY previously said that he turned down a chance to work with the NWA, and he recently talked about his issues with the company. As previously reported, EFFY said he was offered a spot to come in and work with the company but turned them down over issues regarding Tyrus being pushed by the company. He spoke about some of his issues with the NWA in a new interview with Fightful’s In The Weeds with Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl and you can see some highlights below:

On his decision not to work with the NWA: “I understand that for most of my career, I’m going to have to have dweebs as my temporary bosses. I worked for 40 companies last year, a lot of them were fantastic. A few times you’re going, ‘What am I doing with my life?’ It’s sad to see how bad [Billy Corgan] fucked up a pretty easy silver platter of things. This is a guy who has been on record telling the talent, ‘I picked that girl because she’s really awkward to watch, and that’s what I like about it.’ I’m going, ‘are you purposely trying to make a bad product?’ It’s confusing. Everyone had to stick it to me. ‘Oh, we ruined our TV deal?'”

On NWA’s TV deal being on the CW App: “As they were bragging about being unceremoniously slapped on the fucking CW app, which has like 100,000 downloads. Granted, 100,000 is more than has signed up to watch Ring of Honor and it’s behind a pay window. Getting slapped on the CW app is not the same as being a press release announced as being a huge part of the CW’s future expansion and programming like NXT got. Clearly, you guys were put on some sort of a backburner and if you want to brag about that, that’s fine, but this isn’t where the future of wrestling is going to go. This isn’t what’s going to be the big national breakout for NWA. Maybe you guys should focus on trying to have good matches.”