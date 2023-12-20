EFFY On Working Mall of America Shows, Working More Family-Friendly For the Events

EFFY has worked F1RST Wrestling’s Mall of America shows, and he recently talked about his matches on the events. The indie star spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and discussed working two two events that F1RST has held in the same venue that hosted the first WCW Nitro episode.

“I think they really like limiting these events to once a year,” he said about the Mall of America shows. “Hulk Hogan hasn’t wrestled there twice, EFFY has. EFFY wrestled Orange Cassidy the first year there, and the second year me and Allie wrestled Ruffo and Yabo The Clown, which was fantastic.”

He continued, “The first year, I remember specifically, it was a group of Ethan Page, Colt Cabana, and Orange Cassidy downstairs and they’re all going, ‘Effy, can you even work like a family-friendly match? Can you work PG?’ I’m like, ‘Brother, EFFY works clean.’ Just because I go into situations where I don’t have to work clean doesn’t mean I can’t work clean. We went out there and had a fantastic PG match for the people at Mall of America. This year, I was informed, ‘We can’t call your tag team name Bussy, the Mall, there are kids here, we can’t use the word Bussy.’ They announce us as Allie and Effy, and the whole Mall chanted ‘Bussy.’ Mall of America was just chanting ‘Bussy.’ I said, ‘Honestly, that’s cool.’ It’s a lot cooler to just have the people do it for you.”