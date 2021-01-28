Effy: ‘Nick Gage Is A Scary Guy To Go Up Against’

In an interview with Fightful, Effy spoke about getting booked against Nick Gage and how he also managed to land a Starrcast appearance that weekend in 2019.

On getting booked against Nick Gage: “I think it’s time to expand on this day a little bit because this is interesting and it’s a very Effy story. Which is, going back to Joey Janela’s Spring Break in New York, I kinda put the onus on Brett, and he was like, ‘Oh, man. You know, this is working out, people are really into you.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, Brett. Do it again.’ So, he did it in Tennessee and gave me Orange Cassidy and it was over like gangbusters. I remember Joey coming up to him after and he was like, ‘This Effy guy, you gotta just keep booking him.’ Brett was like, ‘I was watching. I was watching.’ So, he was like, ‘Let’s just pull the trigger. Let’s put him against Nick Gage.’”

On getting booked for Starrcast 2019: “So, I knew I’d be there that Starrcast weekend, but I, at that point, didn’t have anything else booked. Then, Rise hit me up for Sunday and they were like, ‘Do you want to come in and do the Sunday Rise show?’ I went, ‘Perfect. This looks like I’m a part of Starrcast now.’ So, then I started texting with one of the people who helps out with Starrcast hotels and was like, ‘Hey, if you’re working with any of the promotions, let ‘em know so we can work out a hotel thing.’ So, he got me in on the Starrcast hotel and then because of that, Conrad thought I was booked for Starrcast. Conrad just thought I was already booked for it and hit me up and was like, ‘Hey, are you doing your signing this day or are you doing it on another day?’ I was like, ‘Oh, whatever time you have open, I’ll be doing my signing.’ I ended up sneaking in there and having a signing. I was like, ‘Nobody’s gonna pay for this signing,’ and like thirty people came and paid for the signing. I was like, ‘Hold up. Did I just figure this out and it was successful for everyone?’ So, at that point, I was still living in Florida. So, I’d been up since, I think, one in the morning to catch a flight in Orlando. From Tallahassee, I drove to Orlando, I caught the flight, got to Chicago. I had to be there for an early interview with Ethan Page. So, I needed to land in Chicago by 10 AM. So, by the time I fought Nick Gage that night, I’d already been up for twenty five or twenty six hours or whatever.”

On what it’s like wrestling Gage: “It’s 1:30 in the morning and I look in my bag after everything that whole day of just like, ‘Oh, crap. I accidentally infiltrated the entire industry her real quick.’ I open my bag and I go, ‘Man, I’ve really done well for myself so far. I don’t have knee pads,’ and in my head I go, ‘I can ask somebody for their knee pads to ruin or I can just go out here and be as crazy as I’ve been all day and go, ‘It’s work out the way it’s supposed to.[‘’] My ass went out there and had a death match with no knee pads on against Nick Gage because of my attitude in my head at that point, which is like, ‘You’ve gotten this far. What’s the worst that could happen? There’s only hundreds of people in here ready to watch you go through glass.’ That mentality just set me up to have such a fun time and I think losing my mind that night has helped me out tremendously. Of course, Nick is a scary guy to go up against, but once you see him and understand him a little more, what a swell fella. To say that you’ve become better friends with someone after they’ve hit you in a face with a beer bottle is crazy, but, it worked out.”