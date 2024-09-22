EFFY Weighs In On Possible Match With JBL After GCW Homecoming Attack

EFFY ran afoul of JBL at GCW Homecoming, and he recently addressed the notion of a match with the WWE Hall of Famer. EFFY spoke with MuscleManMalcolm for a new interview and was asked about JBL coming out to attack him at the GCW event, which led to Mance Warner retaining the World Championship. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On JBL’s attack: “He clotheslined me twice, and at this point, like it’d be a funnier joke if it wasn’t susceptible to pain for EFFY. Because everybody wants a piece of EFFY. Nobody wants to say it out loud. Nobody wants to put their hand in the race and say, ‘EFFY is doing good work. EFFY is taking care of wrestling,’ but they do want to come touch me. You don’t have to kill me to touch me. I know Cardona is paying him off. I have the feeling. Our fearless GM, who’s back in action, whoever you have to call, whatever you have to do. Eventually, I get to Mance Warner, even if I have to, I guess, deal with JBL. What have I done?

On a possible match with JBL: “He’s like… old. I feel like I’ve studied my veterans better now, but I also need to know, looking over at JBL, that EFFY gains as much from fighting JBL as JBL gains from fighting EFFY. I think it’s an imbalanced seesaw at this point. Let me get prepared. Let me do it on my terms. We’ll deal with it. We’ll handle it. I got too many enemies.”