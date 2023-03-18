Effy Recalls Missing Out on NXT Work In 2016 After Incorrect Hepatitis C Diagnosis

Effy nearly did some extra work in NXT in 2016, but he says he missed out on it after being misdiagnosed with Hepatitis C. The indy star spoke with Fightful’s Indied Podcast and revealed that he had a chance to do some work as an extra on the show but the misdiagnoses pit the kibosh on it.

“I can think of specific moments where I closed certain doors,” he said. “A weird story. I was going to do NXT extra work in 2016. I got a blood test done and the doctor said, ‘You have hepatitis C.’ I said, ‘Really?’ She sent me to a specialist and the specialist goes, ‘what did this doctor tell you?’ ‘The doctor told me I have hepatitis C and it’s a seven out of ten on the worry scale.’ He goes, ‘I’m going to re-run your blood right now. You absolutely do not have hepatitis C. You have normal readings on your test. I don’t know what she was reading. Test your blood again right now.’ He had a rush one done. I didn’t have it, but having to inform them, when I first got told, ‘Hey, I can’t come to NXT.’ You sort of wonder if it was God or the Devil putting his hand out there to say, ‘you have a different path, young man.'”

Effy is set to host the latest iteration of his Big Gay Brunch at WrestleMania weekend as part of The Collective.