EFFY Says He’s Done Helping Old Superstars: ‘I’m the Revolution’

EFFY says that he’s tired of helping older talent get over on him, declaring himself “the Revolution.” The independent star spoke on his Weekend at EFFY’s podcast and talked about his experience working with Jeff Jarrett, cutting a bit of a promo in the process. You can see the video and highlights below, per Fightful:

On Jeff Jarrett: “January 1, 2022, Jeff Jarrett hits EFFY with a guitar, and now, it’s the end of July, and let’s just put this into perspective, He has a very highly-rated podcast with Conrad Thompson, he is a part of Ric Flair’s Last Match at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, home of Starrcade ‘96, he was the guest referee for the SummerSlam Tag Team Championship match, and is now a house show producer for WWE. It’s the first time he’s ever looked cool in his whole life. What I’m saying is, if you’re a washed-up, old, dummy superstar who can’t bump well and has to be at these Starrcasts with EFFY and see how great I am, just know this: No, we don’t have any heat. I don’t genuinely have heat with anything. There’s nothing that could really get me that fired up, I don’t think. Maybe I’m wrong. There’s some things that get me fired up, but we don’t have any heat.

“Also, I’m not helping you anymore. I’m not helping these old pieces of s**t who wanted to talk about me forever and ever, and how garbage I am, how I beat up children and how I put a dildo in front of someone and they ate whipped cream out of my ass and this isn’t real wrestling. I am the one that’s getting you back over in front of an audience that wouldn’t give a s**t about you, probably still only gives a little bit of a s**t about you, and you know that working with EFFY, it’s gonna get over. It’s gonna work, it’s gonna be easy, and you’re not gonna get f**ked up.”

On his thinking moving forward: “I’m very tired of pretending like I have to be nice to anyone here. Yeah, if you think we have heat, we have f**king heat. If you don’t think we have heat, we probably don’t because I’m probably not even thinking about you. If I’ve talked s**t about you, it’s because of things you’ve done. It’s because of dips**t stuff you do. It’s probably because you’re a symptom of a larger problem that includes people who can’t get over in wrestling, thinking that they know what they’re talking about when the ratings across the board are garbage as f**k. So y’all f**k off, old people superstars, and remember that EFFY’s in charge now. I’m the revolution.”