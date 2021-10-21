Effy Says He Was Fined For Marijuana Possession

Effy has revealed that he has been fined by the city of Atlanta for marijuana possession. The indy star posted to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that he got busted for possessing 0.02 ounces and fined for it.

Effy wrote:

“EFFY is guilty of possessing .02 ounces of marijuana according to the city of Atlanta and must pay the fine.”

Atlanta has decriminalized possession of marijuana, but you can still be fined between $75 and $300 for possession. Savannah and some other cities have followed suit, but the rest of the state keeps it as a misdemeanor crime with a punishment of up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $1000.