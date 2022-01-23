EFFY Slams Jeff Jarrett Ahead of Their Matchup at The WRLD on GCW

– In an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, wrestler EFFY. During the interview, EFFY spoke about Jeff Jarrett, who he faces at tonight’s The WRLD on GCW event in a singles matchup. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.

EFFY on Jeff Jarrett: “He’s trying to rehash this whole, ‘oh Jeff Jarrett’s intergender wrestling.’ Because you wouldn’t drop the belt to a woman and threw a hissy fit and had to have everything thrown at you to even go under. You’re going to come back and attack women again and go, ‘oh, I’ve been progressive forever.’”

EFFY on having to face Jeff Jarrett at tonight’s event: “Hammerstein Ballroom, it’s supposed to be a big moment, it’s supposed to be us, we got there on our own, we did this thing. So it p**ses me off that I’ve got to give that little bit of a pushover when there’s a lot of guys who are regulars on the roster who would do great in that spot. But I get it. He wants to come and we want to sell some f**king PPVs, come look at it. I promise you, it will be at least the best thing that Jeff Jarrett has done since Razor Ramon at WrestleMania 10, in my opinion. Or was it 11? It doesn’t matter.”

On Jarrett hitting him over the head with his guitar: “I got hit by the guitar, painful enough, but then when I was kind of figuring out what the fu*k had happened, I was kind of leaning over. He also like bent it around my neck. I’ve got a pretty hard neck. My neck was strung through this wood even more, very recklessly, and I think that’s one of the dangers of indie wrestling. Anywhere else and you swung a man by his neck with a guitar, you’d get pulled up and told, ‘Hey pal, we know it’s a fight but you don’t need to swing people’s neck.'”

EFFY vs. Jarrett goes down later tonight at The WRLD on GCW. The event is being held at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. It will be available live on pay-per-view and FITE TV.