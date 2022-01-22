EFFY Takes Shots At Billy Corgan and NWA Reboot

EFFY is fine, but don’t expect to see him in the NWA any time soon. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, EFFY spoke about Billy Corgan and the rebooted NWA and why he doesn’t care for either one. EFFY will face Jeff Jarrett tomorrow night at The WRLD on GCW in the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. Here are highlights:

He said: “Billy Corgan is a dweeb. Billy Corgan is not a good wrestler, Billy Corgan is not a good wrestling booker, Billy Corgan is a loser, what else do I have to say? That guy is literally making trope wrestling that is presented non-ironically. And, I want the roster to get all the money they can, but what a f**king dork. Billy Corgan, you have not been cool since the rat in a cage song. And I don’t even know if you were cool then, sorry. I have nothing to gain from Billy Corgan, and I need him objectively, because I know he’s surrounded by people that are like, ‘ooh Trevor Murdoch and Nick Aldis, that’s an interesting match-up, great idea boss.’ And this is the problem with every company. I am just mad that someone so dweeby, who has no real understanding of what’s going on in wrestling and thinks so high and mighty of himself and goes around looking like Salad Fingers, the alien. Touching everybody and standing weird. I am over it, I am sick of it. Why do you get the position to have this? Because you made a bunch of money off a band? You’re now who gets to control wrestling? We’ve got to get these dweebs out. I am sick of these dweebs telling us who’s good at wrestling because they have the money. And everybody goes, ‘well he pays me so I don’t want to say he’s a dweeb.’ I’ll say he’s a dweeb, I pay myself. Billy Corgan is a dweeb.“