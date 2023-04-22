Effy Talks About His Recent Break From Wrestling, Why He Took A Month Off

In an interview with Fightful, Effy spoke about his recent break from wrestling, in which he took a month off between January and February. Here are highlights:

On his recent break from wrestling: “I’ve noticed my father was a workaholic and he kind of still is. It’s very easy in the world of wrestling once you’re over a little bit to just keep accepting bookings and doing things. At the middle of January to the middle of February, I took a whole month off. Nobody noticed ‘cause I work enough anyway and nobody could see it. I went home, sort of got myself in order. I passed out for a long time. I slept a lot and then the first match I had back on the road was Jimmy Lloyd’s birthday. I re-entered, after a month, into a No Rope Barbed Wire match. There’s this idea that Effy sort of is a soft worker or a funny guy or a comedy worker, but I need people to know, I will literally do anything and that includes crazy No Rope Barbed Wires. When I was in Australia, I did a tag match, a triple threat, a scramble match and a singles intergender contest. It’s not easy to keep the balance on the road, but I think it’s also keeping in perspective the privileges that we’re afforded, the things we’re getting to see, the stuff we’re getting to do and then knowing when I get home, I need to also proper about my health and take care of my dogs and do dishes and do laundry. I’m like, ‘When I have the time to rest, I will rest. But at this point, I’m putting the work in on both sides to make sure I’m keeping a little bit of a balance.’”

On his diet on the road: “Especially traveling as much as I do with Allie Katch and traveling as Bussy, we’re big proponents of coffee and a carb. I really eat one big meal a day on show days and then I’ll eat after if we end up somewhere. But I have to have that 11:00am to 2:00pm massive brunch meal. Here I had breakfast poutine with three meats, poached eggs and hollandaise, and a blueberry pancake with some fresh maple. That’s the big meal of the day and I’m not going to need to worry about needing to eat before the match. I’m a brunch guy, obviously. I seek it out wherever we go. I have a pretty good nose for brunch restaurants everywhere in the world.”