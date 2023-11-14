Effy Says He Turned Down The NWA, Slams Billy Corgan

Effy had some hard words for Billy Corgan, noting that he had the chance to work for the NWA and said no. Effy fired off at Corgan and the NWA on his Weekend at EFFY’s podcast, noting that he refused to work for the company because of the company’s working with and pushing Tyrus.

“You know what I told Billy Corgan? I said, ‘Go f**k yourself,” he said (per Fightful). “They asked me to come work NWA. They begged. They had multiple people call me to come work NWA. You know what I said? I’m not helping you. They said Tyrus isn’t here anymore. You know what I said? You leaned into what Tyrus was doing, which was hate speech and FOX News bulls**t, for such a long period that it f**ked you, and now you want Effy to come in and fix things and go a PR job? No. I’m not helping you. I don’t need you, and I’m not helping your company look competent.”

He continued, “Then what happens? You blow your TV deal with the CW because oh, the GCW guys are all smoking crack? Is that the rumor going around? No, the NWA guys are doing fake cocaine live on the air and getting pulled off of FITE TV and losing their TV deals. Oh my god. You want Effy to come in? Alright, well guess what? It’s as easy as giving me $50 million, you stupid dumbass piece of s**t. Go be a rat in a cage, dumbass Billy Corgan, you f**king loser.”

Haus of Wrestling asked FITE TV about Effy’s comments about the NWA being pulled off their platform and reports FITE said their relationship has never been better, and that FITE hasn’t cut ties with the company and are even working on a show for next year.