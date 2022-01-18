EFFY vs. Jeff Jarrett Set For The WRLD On GCW

It’s official: EFFY will face Jeff Jarrett this weekend at The WRLD On GCW. After Jarrett attacked Allie Katch at GCW Say You Will over the weekend, EFFY posted a video where he called Jarrett out and promised to make him pay at this coming Saturday’s show.

Following the promo (which you can see below), GCW confirmed that the two will compete at the show on Saturday.

The updated lineup for the event, which takes place at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, is:

* ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Blake Christian

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoe Brothers vs. TBA

* GCW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Homicide

* Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match: Competitors TBA

* EFFY vs. Jeff Jarrett

* Gringo Loco, Arez, and Demonic Flamita vs. Bandido, Laredo Kid, and ASF

* Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch

* Matt Cardona vs. Joey Janela

* Also appearing: Psycho Clown and B-Boy

HUGE UPDATE FROM DOUBLE F Dear Double J,

Come find out face to face.@GCWrestling_ @RealJeffJarrett pic.twitter.com/lVctEWzUY3 — EFFY (@EFFYlives) January 17, 2022