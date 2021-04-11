wrestling / News
Effy’s Big Gay Brunch Results: AJ Gray Defeats Billy Dixon In Pup Collar Match
GCW presented Effy’s Big Gay Brunch earlier today, which featured some unique stipulations, including a pup collar match between AJ Gray and Billy Dixon. You can see full results below, via Fightful:
* Boy Butter Lube Slippery Scramble Match: Ashton Starr defeated Jared Evans, Allie Kat, The Whisper, Killian McMurphy and Frontman Jah
* Edith Surreal defeated Devon Monroe.
* JD Drake defeated MV Young
* Soul On A Pole Match: Effy defeated Ace Perry
* Parrow’s Twink Hunter Tag Team Gauntlet Match: The End (Odinson & Parrow) defeated Pretty in Pink (Kenzie Paige & Dillon McQueen), The Runway (Calvin Couture & Tyler Klein), The Bitcoin Boyz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery), Gregory Iron & Shane Black and Bad Bitchez (Jai Vidal & Piranha)
* Dark Sheik defeated AC Mack.
* Pup Collar Match: AJ Gray defeated Billy Dixon
.@OdinsonOfAsgard with an F-10!#GCW #EffyBGB @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/futn2nGaf1 pic.twitter.com/oVVXUmIyxx
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 10, 2021
HOLY SHIT 😳😲@RichHomieJuice | @TheBillyDixon | #EFFYBGB pic.twitter.com/oQpLlK6S9Y
— Kameron (Kam) Dreesen (@KDAWG_4Life) April 10, 2021
I forgot to breathe though #EFFYBGB pic.twitter.com/rr6A6kRGmn
— NailsAndNY – Egomaniac (@NailsAndNY) April 10, 2021
