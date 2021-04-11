Effy’s Big Gay Brunch Results: AJ Gray Defeats Billy Dixon In Pup Collar Match

GCW presented Effy’s Big Gay Brunch earlier today, which featured some unique stipulations, including a pup collar match between AJ Gray and Billy Dixon. You can see full results below, via Fightful:

* Boy Butter Lube Slippery Scramble Match: Ashton Starr defeated Jared Evans, Allie Kat, The Whisper, Killian McMurphy and Frontman Jah

* Edith Surreal defeated Devon Monroe.

* JD Drake defeated MV Young

* Soul On A Pole Match: Effy defeated Ace Perry

* Parrow’s Twink Hunter Tag Team Gauntlet Match: The End (Odinson & Parrow) defeated Pretty in Pink (Kenzie Paige & Dillon McQueen), The Runway (Calvin Couture & Tyler Klein), The Bitcoin Boyz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery), Gregory Iron & Shane Black and Bad Bitchez (Jai Vidal & Piranha)

* Dark Sheik defeated AC Mack.

* Pup Collar Match: AJ Gray defeated Billy Dixon