Eight-Man Tag Match Added to Tonight’s Raw
It’s official: four members of Team Raw will battle RETRIBUTION on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. WWE announced on Monday afternoon that Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman & Riddle will face the insurgent stable on tonight’s show. The match was first reported earlier in the day.
Previously announced for tonight’s show as Drew McIntyre rematching Randy Orton with the WWE Championship on the line, and Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander challenging for New Day’s Raw Tag Team Championships. WWE’s announcement on the new match reads:
“In recent week’s the members of the Men’s Survivor Series Team have had a hard time getting into the team spirit, despite of (or maybe because of) the effects of their self-professed Team Captain AJ Styles.
Tonight, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman & Riddle will look to contend with RETRIBUTION in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match.
Can The Phenomenal One find a way to help his team coexist effectively against the forces of anarchy? Will Team Raw pick up valuable momentum heading into Survivor Series this Sunday? Or will RETRIBUTION use Team Raw’s inner conflict against them to assure they don’t even make it out of Monday Night Raw? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.”
