Eight-Man Tag Match Added to Tonight’s Raw

It’s official: four members of Team Raw will battle RETRIBUTION on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. WWE announced on Monday afternoon that Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman & Riddle will face the insurgent stable on tonight’s show. The match was first reported earlier in the day.

Previously announced for tonight’s show as Drew McIntyre rematching Randy Orton with the WWE Championship on the line, and Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander challenging for New Day’s Raw Tag Team Championships. WWE’s announcement on the new match reads: