Eight-Man Tag Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

CM Punk and FTR will team up again on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. It was announced on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite that Punk and FTR will team with Ricky Starks to take on Jay White, Juice Robinson, and The Gunns.

The match was set up after Bullet Club Gold attacked the Hardys after costing them their tag team match against The Gunns. Starks, Punk, and FTR ran down to make the save and Punk issued the challenge for Collision.

AEW Collision airs Saturday night on TNT.